* Signed $504 mln-equivalent loan on Tues - sources
* Total amount could increase, more banks still considering
deal
* Loan refinancing debt due in 2013
By David French and Michelle Meineke
DUBAI/LONDON, June 27 Bahrain-based investment
company Investcorp has signed up to a $504
million-equivalent loan aimed at refinancing debt due in 2013,
with the final amount potentially being increased in the coming
weeks as more banks join the lending syndicate, sources said on
Wednesday.
The loan heads off any refinancing risk next year for the
firm, which once owned luxury brands Gucci and Tiffany
& Co but like other private equity houses in the Gulf
has been hit in more recent times by unfavourable market
conditions.
Investcorp wanted to secure funds ahead of its financial
year-end on June 30 so the loan could be included in its
full-year results, two banking sources said.
However, it also wanted to allow as much time as possible
for banks to join the deal, meaning a so-called accordion clause
was written into the documentation, one of the sources, a
London-based banker, added.
The clause, which creates two signing dates for the same
transaction, is uncommon in the Middle East but is a simple
feature to add to documentation, a Gulf-based banker said.
Investcorp declined to comment.
By securing a refinancing well ahead of time Investcorp puts
itself in a much stronger position than other investment houses
in Bahrain which have faced refinancing issues.
In March Arcapita became the first Gulf entity to
file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States
after pressure from hedge funds ahead of a $1.1 billion loan
maturity it was struggling to meet.
Four banks joined the Investcorp deal during the latest
stage of syndication, taking the total number to 12, two sources
said. Most of the banks involved are international names, they
added.
The refinancing was led by Barclays Plc, Citigroup
Inc, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland
, while Bank of America-Merrill Lynch,
Commerzbank, ING and J.P. Morgan Chase
joined the loan during an early round of fundraising.
It is structured as a forward-start agreement, where a loan
is raised and signed by banks but the term does not begin and
the cash drawn down until a later date - usually when the loan
matures. Forward-starts are often used to circumvent volatile
market conditions, by putting finance in place ahead of time in
case bank funding dries up or pricing increases.
The loan is split into three tranches, lasting 1.5 years,
2.5 years and 3.5 years. Commitments from banks were accepted in
dollars, euros and all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
currencies.
The three-tranche facility will be used to replace existing
obligations - loans for $500 million and $243 million due in
March and April 2013 respectively and a bilateral facility also
maturing next year.
The overall amount being refinanced is slightly more than
$700 million as some of the debt has already been paid off by
the company and Investcorp will pay any shortfall using internal
cash, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month.
Investcorp had around $420 million in cash on its balance
sheet at the end of 2011, a Feb. 22 note from Fitch Ratings
said.
