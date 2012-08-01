(Adds details, background)
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI Aug 1 Bahrain-based investment company
Investcorp said its full-year net income fell by more
than half because of lower returns on its investment portfolio.
Despite a 20 percent recovery in fee income, the company's
net income for the 12 months to June 30 shrank to $67.4 million,
the company said in a statement on Wednesday. That compared with
net income of $140.3 million for the prior-year period.
"Net income was down due to a fall in asset based income
primarily due to the European crisis," Investcorp said.
"Fee income, however, was up 20 percent year on year due to
strong acquisition and placement activity."
Total assets at the end of June 2012 slipped to $2.7 billion
from $2.9 billion in the previous fiscal year. Liabilities also
decreased, from $1.8 billion to $1.7 billion, while Investcorp's
capital adequacy ratio increased to 26.9 percent.
Investcorp, which previously took luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co public, said it proposed a
dividend of $7.50 per ordinary share plus a 12 percent dividend
on preference shares.
In June, Investcorp signed up to a $504 million-equivalent
loan designed to refinance debt due in 2013.
The company has closed fourteen private equity deals since
the financial crisis in 2008, out of which five deals where
closed through its Gulf Opportunity Fund in the Middle East and
North Africa.
Last month it bought a 30 percent stake in Turkish menswear
retailer Orka Group. Turkey's organised luxury menswear market
is estimated to be worth $7.4 billion, Investcorp said, adding
that the investment would help Orka accelerate its growth in
Turkey and expand to other global markets.
Investcorp invested $98 million in October 2008 in Redington
Gulf. It also has stakes in gold and jewelry manufacturer
L'azurde and a 20 percent stake in Gulf Cryo, a manufacturer of
industrial, medical and specialty gases.
In July Investcorp's online portfolio unit Skrill bought
Austrian firm paysafecard.com for up to 140 million euros ($172
million). Paysafecard provides prepaid electronic payment
services; the acquisition was Investcorp's fifth investment in
Europe in the past six months.
Investcorp in November last year acquired three real estate
assets in the United States for $100 million, taking its total
purchases in the country in 2011 to eight with a combined value
of $300 million.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)