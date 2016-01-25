ABU DHABI Jan 25 Bahrain has not yet made a
decision about the fate of an Iranian-owned bank based in the
Gulf state under administration, a senior Bahraini central bank
official told Reuters on Monday.
The central bank in May put Future Bank and Iran Insurance
Co - the Bahrain branch of an Iranian insurer - under
administration to "protect the rights of depositors and
policyholders". It did not elaborate on its reasons.
The move demonstrated the vulnerability of Iran's business
interests in the Gulf at a time of heightened political
tensions.
Asked if the regulator had decided on the bank's future,
Ebtisam al-Arrayed, head of regulatory policy at the central
bank, said Future Bank was still under administration.
"No decision (has been) taken yet," said Arrayed on the
sidelines of a conference, adding there was no timeline for any
decision.
