Oct 8 Bahrain's stock exchange plans to launch a
range of Islamic investment products, including a novel
equity-based murabaha financing tool and Islamic real estate
investment trusts (REITs), its chief executive told Reuters.
The Bahraini stock market is seeking to attract regional
funds in the face of heavy competition from bigger markets such
as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates; Islamic
financial products are a major part of the strategy.
The exchange aims to host trading of sukuk (Islamic bonds),
which at present is mostly done over the counter, said Shaikh
Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, appointed as chief executive of
Bahrain Bourse in May.
"Banks want a central counterparty, a more appropriate
framework to trade, and that is what we are aiming to provide."
Last month, Bahrain Bourse appointed scholar Osama Mohammed
Bahar as sharia advisor to oversee its Islamic financial
products.
The "murabaha through equities" platform will be launched
before year-end, Al-Khalifa said.
Murabaha is a common structure in Islamic finance; an
institution agrees to purchase assets from a counterparty which
promises to buy them back with an agreed mark-up at a later
date.
The commodities-based version of murabaha, known as
tawarruq, is used by some banks to manage their short-term
funding, but the choice of commodities as the underlying asset
has been criticised as lacking sufficient ties to the real
economy, an important principle in Islamic finance. Some
religious scholars have argued there is no effective change in
ownership of the commodities and little if any exposure to their
price movements.
"It is a highly debatable product in Islamic finance, where
many of the scholars saw that trading of the same commodity on
the same warehouse is not necessarily sharia-compliant,"
Al-Khalifa said.
Bahrain Bourse argues that using equities instead of
commodities will make murabaha less controversial. There would
be a clearer transfer of ownership, and parties might be more
directly exposed to price risk.
This could convince more Islamic banks to use the product.
Al-Khalifa said the bourse's new platform could be used for
financing by both corporations and retail investors.
"The scholars agreed on equities as a commodity that can be
used in murabaha as a solution to the issues, because you are
actually dealing in the market - you will own it immediately and
it has the risk factor of prices going up and down."
Meanwhile, the bourse has developed rules for issuing REITs,
which invest in income-producing real estate assets, and expects
to allow the introduction of sharia-compliant equivalents after
conventional versions are introduced in November.
Al-Khalifa added that the bourse was working on creating a
Bahrain Islamic price index, expected to be introduced in early
2015. The bourse is introducing exchange-traded funds but
Islamic versions are still under consideration given limited
investor demand, he said.
He predicted a pick-up in initial public offers in Bahrain
and said three were in the pipeline for 2015, after Zain Bahrain
IPO-ZAIN.BH last month conducted the first IPO since November
2010. He did not give details of the upcoming offers but the
Ministry of Transportation said in May that it planned an IPO
for APM Terminals Bahrain, the company operating the Khalifa bin
Salman port.
The Zain Bahrain offer attracted only weak demand, with just
over a third of the offer sold to retail and institutional
investors; the rest of the shares went to the underwriter.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)