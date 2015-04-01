DUBAI, April 1 Bahrain's central bank has
launched a new liquidity management tool for Islamic banks, part
of efforts by the Gulf Arab economies to put sharia-compliant
finance on a level playing field with conventional banking.
The one-week wakala contracts, offered to Islamic retail
banks every Tuesday, will allow the banks to deposit excess
funds with the central bank, which will invest their money in
portfolios containing sukuk.
The contracts mean Islamic banks can invest liquidity with
the central bank in a similar way to conventional banks, Sheikh
Salman al-Khalifa, the central bank's executive director for
banking operations, said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the past, Islamic banks in Bahrain have focused on
managing their short-term liquidity through the central bank's
monthly issues of 91- and 182-day sukuk.
Islamic banking has been growing faster than conventional
banking in the Gulf, but it has been hampered by the fact that
sharia-compliant money markets are not as developed as
conventional ones, limiting options and raising costs for banks.
Policy makers are gradually addressing the problem. Last
week, the United Arab Emirates central bank said it was making
it easier for Islamic banks to access its special lending
facility overnight by expanding the range of collateral they
could use.
Oman's central bank has set up a task force to develop
sharia-compliant liquidity management tools, central bank chief
Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said late last year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)