DUBAI Aug 29 Bahrain's Ithmaar Bank
said chief executive Mohammed Bucheerei will retire at the end
of August and be replaced by Ahmed Abdul Rahim, currently
general manager, as acting head.
Bucheerei led the bank's transition from an Islamic
investment bank to a retail Islamic lender offering a range of
sharia-compliant products, the bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
In October last year, Ithmaar said it had received
shareholder approval to merge with unlisted First Leasing Bank,
in which Ithmaar held a 21.3-percent stake.
