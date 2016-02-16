UPDATE 2-Burberry profit fall emphasises task awaiting new chief
* Shares up 2.6 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares, buyback)
DUBAI Feb 16 A lawyer for four Americans held in Bahrain on accusations of participating in an illegal gathering said on Monday he expected them to be transferred to a police station and freed within an hour.
Mohammed al-Jishi told Reuters by telephone that he was present when the four were questioned at the public prosecutor's office.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Shares up 2.6 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares, buyback)
* Germany "free to leave" Incirlik, must respect Turkey - minister (Recasts with foreign minister, more Erdogan comments)