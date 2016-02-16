China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
DUBAI A lawyer for four Americans held in Bahrain on accusations of participating in an illegal gathering said on Tuesday they had been released.
Mohammed al-Jishi told Reuters by telephone that they were on their way to the airport to leave the country.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Heavens)
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
AMSTERDAM The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, convicted of spying, until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.