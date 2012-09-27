DUBAI, Sept 27 A unit of Bahraini investment firm Gulf Finance House (GFH) will lead and arrange the purchase of Britain's Leeds United Football Club, GFH said in a statement on Thursday.

"GFH would like to confirm that GFH Capital Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of GFH, has signed an exclusive agreement to lead and arrange the acquisition of Leeds City Holdings, the parent company of LUFC," the statement said.

It did not elaborate on how or when the acquisition might take place, or give financial terms.