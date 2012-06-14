* Court acquits 9 medics, gives lesser sentences to 9 others
* Washington, rights groups criticise verdict, look to final
appeal court
* Bahrain still in turmoil as clashes, protests continue
(Adds Amnesty, U.S. official in paras 2, 28, 33)
By Samia Nakhoul
MANAMA, June 14 The United States said on
Thursday it was "deeply disappointed" by a Bahrain court verdict
which failed to strike down sentences against medics over their
role in last year's pro-democracy uprising.
The court in the Gulf Arab state, an important U.S. ally
that hosts Washington's Fifth Fleet, reduced sentences against
nine medical professionals and acquitted nine others - but
rights groups also criticised the rulings, with Amnesty
International saying it was a "dark day for justice".
"While sentences were reduced, we are deeply disappointed by
these convictions and that the Bahraini government did not use
alternative means to address these cases," visiting U.S.
Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Democracy, Human
Rights and Labor Michael Posner told a press conference.
"These convictions appear to be based, at least in part, on
the defendants' criticisms of government actions and policies."
Posner had previously suggested professional disciplinary
procedures would be more appropriate for handling any violations
the medics may have committed, and the government said in March
it would use that route for 15 of the defendants.
But the trial continued, suggesting a dispute within the
ruling elite over how to proceed with the case.
The U.S. comments were the strongest criticism Washington
has directed at its ally, the ruling Al Khalifa family, since
U.S. President Barack Obama called on the government last year
to talk to leading Shi'ite opposition party Wefaq.
Posner also said Bahrain needed urgently to begin a
political dialogue as violent clashes between protesters among
the Shi'ite majority and riot police continue. Government
feelers to Wefaq in recent months appear to have gone nowhere.
"Dialogue has never been more urgent, as polarisation in
Bahrain society increases and the social fabric becomes more
frayed," he said, adding it would take "courage and leadership"
on all sides to come together around the table.
The Sunni ruling family, backed by Saudi-led Gulf troops,
crushed the protest movement led by the Shi'ite majority that
erupted last year after revolts in Egypt and Tunisia.
The protests, which ended in a crackdown including sweeping
arrests, demolition of Shi'ite mosques and dismissal of
thousands of Shi'ites from their jobs, left the country more
divided and riven with sectarian hatred.
The turmoil has also not gone away, slowing economic growth
in a once vibrant tourism and banking hub and pushing many
government loyalists to pin their hopes on a form of political
union with Saudi Arabia.
DIVIDED SOCIETY
The medics' case has cut to the heart of the schism in
Bahraini society over the protest movement and political reform.
The doctors and nurses, who are all Shi'ite, say they were
victimised for treating protesters and helping bring world
attention to deaths caused by security forces.
But official and public opinion among many Sunnis was
against the doctors, whom they accused of deliberately worsening
patient injuries for cameras and causing the deaths of
protesters in order to discredit security personnel.
In September, a military court sentenced them to terms of
between five and 15 years on charges including occupying a
hospital, incitement to topple the monarchy and arms possession.
In revising the sentences, the court gave Ali al-Ekry, a
senior orthopaedic surgeon at Salmaniya, a five-year sentence
and Ibrahim al-Dimistani three years. Seven others were handed
sentences ranging from one month to one year.
A government statement said five of the nine convicted men
would be released because of time already served in detention.
"This is an unjust ruling, they are innocent. They should be
trying the authorities, not these doctors," said Tewfik Dhaif,
53, uncle of two of the men sentenced on Thursday.
"These are the elite doctors in this country. We have 15
doctors in my family, most of the people they have treated were
Al Khalifas," he said, referring to the ruling family.
The doctors, who were not present during the session, were
released last year after an outcry over allegations of torture
during detention. Fifteen year sentences against two others
remain because they are in hiding.
The court rejected charges from the original trial of
occupying Salmaniya and possession of weapons.
But Ekry and Dimistani were found guilty of inciting hatred,
calling for the overthrow of Bahrain's rulers and making
statements to media from inside the hospital. The others were
found guilty of inciting hatred and making statements.
"This is a baseless political verdict. It's a political
punishment to keep the loyalists happy by keeping a few of us
guilty," Ali al-Ekry told Reuters.
"In the military trial, they brought weapons to court as
evidence. So who made this charge up?" Ekry asked, adding it was
his right to express his opinion to media during the protests.
DOCTORS TREATED PROTESTERS
International rights groups said the charges were reprisals
for treating injured protesters.
Thirty-five people died during the uprising, mainly
protesters, and hundreds were wounded, stretching medical
services which were focussed mainly on the Salmaniya hospital.
"This is a dark day for justice in Bahrain," said Hassiba
Hadj Sahraoui of Amnesty International. "These are politically
motivated charges against medical professionals who were working
to save lives amid very trying circumstances."
U.S.-based Physicians for Human Rights said all defendants
should have been acquitted because of torture last year.
Widespread and excessive force, including confessions under
torture, was detailed in a commission led by Cherif Bassiouni, a
respected United Nations human rights lawyer, which published
its findings and recommended measures to stop them.
The Bahrain government says it has taken steps to address
the brutality of security forces by dismissing those responsible
and introducing cameras at police stations to monitor abuses.
But little progress has been made in addressing the
grievances that led to the protests. Attempts at reconciliation
have faltered as hardliners in both camps rule out concessions.
Posner said officials responsible for violations outlined in
the BICI report should be prosecuted and charges dropped in
cases concerning political expression and freedom of assembly.
The Shi'ite opposition wants a constitutional monarchy and a
more equitable political system that would allow them to have
greater representation, ending decades-old discrimination
against them in jobs including the army and security forces.
The Al Khalifas fear the Shi'ites, inspired by regional foe
Iran, want to topple them.
(Writing and additional reporting by Andrew Hammond; Editing by
Samia Nakhoul and Angus MacSwan)