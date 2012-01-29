DUBAI Jan 29 Bahrain's interior minister
has called for tougher penalties for attacks on security forces,
the state news agency BNA reported, following a rise in
sectarian violence ahead of the first anniversary of an uprising
crushed with Saudi help.
Sheikh Rashed bin Abdullah al-Khalifa said in a statement
carried on BNA late on Saturday that Bahrain has seen a spike in
violence targeting security men on duty and the use of Molotov
cocktails against them.
"Targeting security men obliges me to seek greater legal
protection for the public security personnel. Right now, there
aren't sufficient legal deterring texts," Sheikh Rashed said.
"I believe that the crime of attacking security personnel is
a felony punishable by up to 15 years in jail, and that should
include perpetrators and inciters," he added.
He did not say what the current penalties were.
Street clashes between police and mainly Shi'ite protesters
have intensified in the past month as the anniversary of the
Feb. 14 uprising for democratic reforms approaches.
Bahrain last year crushed protests led by its Shi'ite Muslim
majority demanding an end to sectarian discrimination and limits
to the authority of the Sunni ruling family, relying in part on
backing from troops from fellow Sunni-led Gulf Arab states.
The island kingdom is dominated by the ruling Al Khalifa
dynasty, a Sunni family closely allied to other Gulf rulers, and
a bulwark against Shi'ite Iran's influence in the Arabian
peninsula. It is also home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.
A government-commissioned inquiry last year found that
security forces used excessive force to suppress protests,
torturing detainees to get confessions.
The Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry (BICI), headed
by international lawyers, said in November 35 people, including
protesters and security personnel, were killed up to June.
BNA said last week that commission chairman,
Egyptian-American human rights lawyer Cherif Bassiouni, is due
in Bahrain in February to follow up on its recommendations.
Urging citizens to preserve civil peace, Sheikh Khalifa also
said security personnel would be equipped with tear gas, sound
bombs and rubber bullets in accordance with international
standards to ensure public order.
On Thursday, police said that a man detained over "acts of
violence and sabotage" died of a chronic disease in hospital
while in custody, but the opposition said he was tortured to
death.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; editing by Sami Aboudi)