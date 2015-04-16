April 16 Bahrain's bank lending fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in December, its eighth decrease in a row, after a 6.0 percent drop in the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday. M2 money supply growth slowed to 6.5 percent from 6.8 percent. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-DEC 14 END-NOV 14 END-DEC 13 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 10.7 6.7 7.1 M2 change yr/yr 6.5 6.8 8.2 M2-M1 change yr/yr 4.7 6.8 8.7 Private sector credit yr/yr -5.9 -6.0 6.6 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 2.167 2.244 1.897 change yr/yr (pct) 14.3 22.2 2.9 NOTE. Source: Central Bank; percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)