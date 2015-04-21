April 21 Bahrain's bank lending to the private sector fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier in February, its tenth decline in a row, after a similar drop in January, central bank data showed on Tuesday. M2 money supply growth slowed to 5.5 percent year-on-year from 8.5 percent. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 15 END-JAN 15 END-FEB 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 9.3 8.3 5.3 M2 change yr/yr 5.5 8.5 8.3 M2-M1 change yr/yr 3.8 8.6 9.6 Private sector credit yr/yr -5.5 -5.5 6.6 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 2.017 2.077 1.891 change yr/yr (pct) 6.7 14.7 -3.0 NOTE. Source: Central Bank; percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)