MANAMA, March 18 Bahraini sovereign fund
Mumtalakat has no current plans to tap the debt
capital markets in 2014 and will pay off a small loan facility
due later in the year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
One of the smaller sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf
region, Mumtalakat had $7.1 billion of assets under management
at the end of September. It holds stakes in 40 firms in the
kingdom's non-oil sector, including Bahrain Telecommunications
Co (Batelco) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).
It signed a $250 million revolving credit facility last year
and $75 million of that deal will mature in August. It will be
paid off and not renewed, CEO Mahmood al-Kooheji said in an
email in response to questions from Reuters.
Mumtalakat's next significant debt maturity is not until
June 2015, when a $750 million bond comes due, Kooheji said.
"We remain actively engaged with developments in the global
capital markets and bank markets. While we do not currently have
specific plans for material financing activity this year, we
will remain opportunistic in our approach."
The $750 million bond, issued in June 2010, was Mumtalakat's
debut bond offering. Since then, it has printed two small sukuk
issues denominated in Malaysian ringgit.
Mumtalakat, set up in 2006, has a budget of 150 million
dinars ($397.9 million) to spend in 2014 on investments as the
fund pursues a more aggressive stance after being hamstrung by
losses at Gulf Air in previous years, Kooheji told Reuters in
January.
Traditionally focused on Bahrain, Mumtalakat is eyeing
investments worldwide and hopes to complete some acquisitions in
the ICT (information and communications technology) space.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini Dinars)
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by David French; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)