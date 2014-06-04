* Returns to profit after five years of losses
* Profit due to improved Gulf Air, lower impairments
* Aims to close 2 acquisitions soon - CEO
DUBAI, June 4 Bahrain's Mumtalakat
will remain profitable from now on, its chief executive told
Reuters on Wednesday, as the sovereign fund ended five straight
years of losses in 2013 due to improved performance at Gulf Air
and lower impairments.
The fund, fully owned by the Bahraini state but run on a
commercial basis, made a net profit of 82.7 million dinars ($219
million) in 2013 compared with a net loss of 181.7 million
dinars in the previous year, a statement said.
The profit was driven "by significantly lower impairment
losses and improved operating performance across portfolio
companies, in particular Gulf Air", the statement added.
"We are very hopeful that we are now on the right path and
growth and profitability will stay with us going forward, that I
can assure you," Mahmood al-Kooheji, chief executive of
Mumtalakat, said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
"We're out of the red and we'll not be back there again, God
willing."
Mumtalakat has struggled in recent years due to problems in
its home market, namely a local real estate crash followed by
Arab Spring-inspired unrest in the Gulf Arab kingdom.
The fund has also been weighed down by Gulf Air, the
loss-making carrier which has undergone a series of cost-cutting
measures to help turn around its fortunes.
Bahrain's national carrier, which cut routes and staff
during a five-year restructuring, narrowed its net loss to 95.4
million dinars in 2013 from 183.8 million dinars a year ago.
For Mumtalakat, route closures fed through to a 5.6 percent
dip in group revenue but this was offset by cost reductions at
the airline.
"It's a temporary drop (in revenue) and now we will grow
slowly but surely, with routes based on commercial viability,"
Kooheji said.
INTERNATIONAL BUYS
Mumtalakat, which saw its assets under management at the end
of 2013 edge up to 2.71 billion dinars ($7.2 billion), holds
stakes in 38 firms mainly in the kingdom's non-oil sector,
including Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) and
Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).
The fund has traditionally focused on Bahrain but has been
casting its eyes outside the kingdom in recent months for
acquisitions, and could clinch two deals in the near future,
Kooheji said.
The CEO would not be drawn further but said the companies
would have "synergies with the existing portfolio."
Further ahead, Kooheji said it would be open to investment
opportunities in European banks, who are raising capital to
bolster their reserves ahead of rigorous tests conducted by the
European Central Bank later this year.
Deutsche Bank recently raised 1.75 billion euros
from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, the former head
of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.
However, Mumtalakat was not studying any such investments
currently, Kooheji said.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini Dinars)
