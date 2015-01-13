(Adds context, analysis)
DUBAI Jan 13 Bahrain's cabinet has decided to
raise prices of natural gas sold to companies, official news
agency BNA reported in a sign that the government is seeking
ways to save money as the plunge of global oil prices pressures
state finances.
The price of natural gas sold to industrial users will be
unified and raised gradually from April 1, BNA reported without
specifying the size of the increases. The cost of natural gas
used to generate energy for industrial projects will also rise.
The cabinet "stressed that the readjusted natural gas prices
for power generation will not affect citizens nor will it have
an impact on Bahrain's competitiveness or its ability to lure
investors in the industrial sector," BNA said.
Government officials were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
State subsidies keeping gas prices down are a major drain on
the government's budget; 35 companies including Aluminium
Bahrain benefit from natural gas subsidies worth 610
million dinars ($1.62 billion) annually, the Gulf Daily News
quoted officials as saying last year.
Bahrain's state finances are weaker than those of
neighbouring Gulf oil exporters, so low oil prices threaten its
budget.
Last September, when Brent crude was at $97 a
barrel, analysts surveyed by Reuters projected the kingdom would
run a state budget deficit of 5.7 percent of gross domestic
product in 2015. Brent is now at $49, so the deficit may turn
out to be much bigger.
Reducing subsidies is politically sensitive, however. In
December 2013, the National Oil and Gas Authority said it would
gradually raise the domestic selling price for diesel fuel,
almost doubling it by 2017. But the plan was suspended after
protests by some members of parliament.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Additional reporting by Reem
Shamseddine; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)