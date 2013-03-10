DUBAI, March 10 National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and a local pension fund have agreed to buy a 51.6-percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank from Kuwait's Investment Dar, NBB said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, NBB and Social Insurance Organization Asset Management Company, a unit of pension fund Social Insurance Organization, will each take a 25.8-percent stake in Bahrain Islamic for 72 fils per share, according to an NBB statement.

The deal is at a near 3-percent premium to Bahrain Islamic's closing share price of 70 fils on Thursday. There are 1000 fils in a Bahraini dinar. Based on Bahrain Islamic's total outstanding shares, the value of the deal is about 34.9 million dinars ($92.57 million).

"We have been looking for an appropriate opportunity to establish a footprint in the Islamic banking industry and BisB represents a suitable vehicle for us," Abdul Razak Hassan Al Qassim, NBB's chief executive said in a statement.

NBB is the second largest bank in Bahrain by market value and operates 25 branches in the country. Bahrain Islamic is the oldest Islamic lender in the island kingdom. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Amran Abocar)