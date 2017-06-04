DUBAI, June 4 Bahrain on Sunday suspended the
country's only independent newspaper indefinitely over a column
that insulted a "sisterly Arab country", state news agency BNA
reported, the second time the publication has been banned this
year.
The al-Wasat daily is associated with the mainly Shi'ite
Muslim-led opposition, which has been facing a crackdown by the
Sunni Muslim-led government since last year.
BNA said the information ministry decided to stop al-Wasat
from being printed or circulated until further notice for
"repeating the publication of ...that which spreads divisions in
society and affects the Kingdom of Bahrain (vis a vis) other
countries." It said the decision came over a column published on
Sunday which it said contained insults to an Arab country, but
it did not say which one or give further details.
