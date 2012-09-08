* Ministry says Al Wefaq had been told protest not
MANAMA, Sept 8 Bahraini authorities are taking
legal action against the opposition Al Wefaq group for
organising a banned anti-government march in which six
protesters were arrested, the Interior Ministry said on
Saturday.
It was not immediately clear what the action might entail,
but the government has threatened to ban the group in the past
and its statement comes despite calls from Washington for
Bahraini leaders to pursue a meaningful dialogue with the
opposition.
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, has been in
political turmoil since a protest movement dominated by majority
Shi'ite Muslims erupted in February last year.
Opposition parties led by Al Wefaq are demanding full powers
for the elected parliament to legislate and form governments.
Many Shi'ites complain of being politically and economically
marginalised, which the government denies.
Police used teargas and stun grenades to break up Friday's
march, which dozens of protesters took part in.
"The Interior Ministry holds Al Wefaq responsible for
violating the law and encouraging their supporters to
participate in a non-sanctioned event," said a statement from
the ministry distributed by the government's public relations
office.
The statement said Al Wefaq had been told a day earlier that
its protest had not been authorised and that the demonstrators
engaged in "the blocking of roads, vandalism and spreading fear
and concerns among the business owners in the area".
"The ministry affirms its support for free speech but
reminds all citizens that freedom of expression does not include
vandalism, spreading fear amongst the community and attempting
to create chaos. The ministry has taken legal action to file a
case against Al Wefaq," it said.
It added that the ministry had also filed cases with the
public prosecutor against the six arrested protesters.
"Wefaq has been threatened in the past, but the level and
the wording, all of these show it is possibly more serious than
at any other time," Jasim Husain, one of the group's leaders,
said.
"But they are not threatening yet a ban. The wording is
legal action."
Armoured vehicles and riot police had closed off some of the
main roads leading into the city, but dozens of protesters
attended the march, which had been tweeted as "freedom for
prisoners of conscience".
Last week, a march attended by tens of thousands of
demonstrators that had also been organised by Al Wefaq together
with other opposition groups and which the authorities had
approved passed off without incident.
On Tuesday jail sentences of between five and 25 years
against leaders of last year's uprising were upheld by a
civilian court, prompting condemnation by Al Wefaq.
The United States in June said it was "deeply disappointed"
that a Bahraini court had upheld verdicts against medics accused
of participating in last year's uprising, while President Barack
Obama last year called on the government to talk to Al Wefaq.