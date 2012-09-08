* Ministry says Al Wefaq was told protest not authorised
* Not yet clear what legal action entails
* Group says wording suggests serious action but not a ban
MANAMA, Sept 8 Authorities in Bahrain said on
Saturday they would take legal action against the opposition Al
Wefaq group after it held a banned anti-government march, a move
the group said was the most serious action against it since mass
protests last year.
The Interior Ministry said it was acting after the group
went ahead with a march on Friday in Manama, the capital, during
which six protesters were arrested.
"The Interior Ministry holds Al Wefaq responsible for
violating the law and encouraging their supporters to
participate in a non-sanctioned event," said a statement from
the ministry distributed by the government's public relations
office.
The opposition has defied government bans on demonstrations
before, but this is the first time the authorities have
threatened legal action since a protest movement dominated by
majority Shi'ite Muslims erupted last February.
The United States has called on Bahrain, which hosts the
U.S. Fifth Fleet, t o engage with the opposition and hold more
talks with its representatives.
It was not immediately clear what the action might entail,
but the move appeared to represent an escalation of government
attempts to put pressure on Al Wefaq, a group it has threatened
to ban in the past.
Opposition parties led by Al Wefaq are demanding full powers
for the elected parliament so that it can legislate and form
governments. Many Shi'ites complain of being politically and
economically marginalised, a charge the government denies.
Police used teargas and stun grenades to break up Friday's
march, which dozens of protesters took part in.
The statement from the Interior Ministry said Al Wefaq had
been told a day earlier that the protest had not been authorised
and that demonstrators engaged in "the blocking of roads,
vandalism and spreading fear and concerns among the business
owners in the area".
"The ministry affirms its support for free speech but
reminds all citizens that freedom of expression does not include
vandalism, spreading fear amongst the community and attempting
to create chaos. The ministry has taken legal action to file a
case against Al Wefaq," it said.
The ministry had also filed cases with the public prosecutor
against the six arrested protesters, it added.
"Many times they go for the illegal march, but this time
they targeted the heart of the capital and that's bad for
businesses and the economy. That's the problem," said a
government adviser who asked to remain anonymous.
He said unauthorised rallies in other parts of the country
would not have prompted legal action and that he thought it
unlikely any action would include banning Al Wefaq.
RIOT POLICE
Al Wefaq criticised the authorities for banning the march
and said in an emailed statement that the riot police had used
violence against peaceful protesters.
"The regime arbitrarily blocked all the ways to the capital
Manama early in the afternoon dividing the capital into security
squares filling them with its forces who used all kinds of
weapons against protesters," it said.
Opposition leaders said the tone of the Interior Ministry
statement was stronger than in the past.
"Wefaq has been threatened in the past, but the level and
the wording, all of these show it is possibly more serious than
at any other time," Jasim Husain, one of the group's leaders,
said.
"But they are not yet threatening a ban. The wording is
legal action."
Armoured vehicles and riot police had closed off some of the
main roads leading into the city on Friday, but dozens of
protesters attended the march, which had been billed as an event
to support "freedom for prisoners of conscience".
Last week, a march attended by tens of thousands of
demonstrators that had also been organised by Al Wefaq together
with other opposition groups and which the authorities had
approved passed off without incident.
On Tuesday, a civilian court upheld jail sentences of
between five and 25 years for the leaders of last year's
uprising, prompting condemnation from Al Wefaq.
The United States in June said it was "deeply disappointed"
that a Bahraini court had upheld verdicts against medics accused
of participating in last year's uprising, while President Barack
Obama last year called on the government to talk to Al Wefaq.