MANAMA Nov 9 Police in Bahrain fired teargas
and blocked roads on Friday to stop thousands of Shi'ite Muslims
joining prayers led by one of their spiritual leaders, witnesses
said, amid deepening tensions in the Gulf Arab kingdom and U.S.
ally.
The island country hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet and has been
volatile since majority Shi'ite Muslims began protesting last
year against what they said was widespread discrimination, a
charge the Sunni-led government denies.
Shi'ite leaders had called for people to turn out in support
of Sheikh Issa Qassim in his village of Diraz, west of the
capital Manama, after the government warned clerics not to
criticise the government or incite violence.
The call for mass prayers appeared to flout a ban on rallies
and protests announced by the interior ministry last month.
An Interior Ministry statement carried on the official BNA
news agency said security measures had been taken to "prevent
those who were trying to exploit prayers to provoke hooliganism
... and violate freedom of expression".
A statement issued by the government's Information Affairs
Authority in English said police had turned away worshippers
because the Diraz mosque only accommodated a few hundred people.
Witnesses said some arrests were made as riot police
prevented non-residents from reaching Diraz, blocking off all
roads and highways.
A 16-year-old Bahraini was killed on Friday on a highway not
far from Diraz in what the Interior Ministry said was a traffic
accident. Opposition and human rights activists said he had ran
onto a busy road while being chased by police.
"Confirmed from several eyewitnesses: Ali Radhi was chased
by riot police. He went onto the highway to run away, was hit by
a civilian car. We hold the Ministry of Interior responsible for
his death," Maryam al-Khawaja, acting head of the Bahrain Centre
for Human Rights, said on her Twitter account.
Footage posted on YouTube that could not be independently
verified showed a teargas canister going off inside a car
carrying women who activists said were on their way to the
prayers.
One woman was seen collapsing on the ground after exiting
the vehicle.
Last year's Shi'ite-led protests were initially crushed by
the kingdom's Sunni Muslim monarchy, with martial law and help
from Gulf neighbours.
But smaller demonstrations have since resumed and
anti-government protesters clash with security forces several
times a week.
The violence has intensified in recent weeks. On Monday, the
government said five home-made bombs killed two people in
Manama.
The government accused Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of
being behind the attacks. Hezbollah, a Shi'ite group allied with
Iran, has previously denied interfering in Bahrain.
Bahrain's government said on Wednesday it had revoked the
nationality of 31 men for damaging national security, including
leading dissidents, parliamentarians, clerics and human rights
lawyers.
