DUBAI, April 24 Bahrain has remanded in custody
for seven days the daughter of a jailed hunger striker for
protesting during last week's Formula One Grand Prix, her lawyer
said on Tuesday.
Zainab al-Khawaja was arrested on Saturday after she sat on
the highway running past Bahrain's financial district during
days of Shi'ite protests held to embarrass the kingdom's rulers
at a time when the race drew international media attention.
Activists are pressing for democratic reforms in a country
dominated by the ruling Al Khalifa family, a Sunni dynasty that
rules over a majority Shi'ite Bahraini population.
"They decided yesterday to hold her for seven days for
holding up traffic and insulting a public official. She refused
to talk in the investigations or to sign papers," said laywer
Mohammed al-Jishi.
The pro-government al-Bilad newspaper cited the
prosecution's charge as "aggressing against a woman police
officer by force and verbally insulting her".
Khawaja, a vocal critic who often leads protest marches, was
held for several days in February and December, when a YouTube
video at the time showed women officers dragging her away by
force; but charges were never pressed.
"This time they are being tougher with her," Jishi said,
adding she denied insulting the women officers.
International rights groups have called for the release of
her father Abdulhadi al-Khawaja and 13 other protest leaders in
jail for their role in the pro-democracy uprising that erupted
in February 2011.
An appeals court on Monday delayed the men's case to April
30, prompting Amnesty International to accuse the authorities of
playing with Khawaja's life. The government says he is in good
health in a military hospital.
Bahrain, a U.S. ally that hosts Washington's Fifth Fleet,
has been in turmoil since the protests began. Though martial law
and Saudi troops were brought in to crush them after one month,
the strife has continued with regular mass marches by opposition
parties and violent clashes with riot police.
Foreign governments, rights groups and media watchdogs have
criticised Bahrain for its handling of the protests and the slow
pace of reforms.
Following a public relations debacle over the Grand Prix,
the government said on Monday it had appointed a new minister of
state for information affairs.
Samira Rajab, a Shi'ite Arab nationalist who says the
Shi'ite-dominated opposition will open Bahrain to Iranian
influence, said she would promote reform and free speech and
denied that state media ignores the opposition.
"They are always invited to talk on Bahrain TV but it is
they who reject taking part because they want to say that they
are being shut out," Rajab told Reuters, adding she would work
with the government's Information Affairs Authority chief. Both
have cabinet positions as ministers.
