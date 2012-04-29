* Ana Gomes says held for over 7 hours at Manama airport
* Calls for Bahraini govt accountability on rights concerns
DUBAI, April 29 A European Union member of
parliament with a diplomatic passport said she was prevented
from entering Bahrain on Sunday in an application of visa rules
imposed while the government grapples with a pro-democracy
movement.
Ana Gomes, a Portuguese member of the European Parliament's
foreign affairs and human rights committees, said she was held
at Manama airport for over seven hours when she tried to enter
the Gulf Arab state during a stopover on the way to Libya.
"I've been ... waiting to get a visa on arrival and that was
denied to me, in spite of having a diplomatic passport and I
identified myself as an MEP," Gomes told Reuters by telephone
from Manama airport.
She said she was waiting to get on another flight to
Benghazi, Libya after being refused permission to stay
overnight.
The Bahraini Interior Ministry and information affairs
authority did not respond to several requests by phone and text
message for a comment on the incident.
Gomes said that when asked for a contact for her stay in the
country she gave the name of Zainab al-Khawaja, the daughter of
jailed protest leader Abdulhadi al-Khawaja who has been on
hunger strike for more than two months. His daughter is also in
detention after a protest in Manama last week.
CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY
"This is one more reason why EU governments and the high
representative have to clearly send (Bahraini authorities) a
very loud message that they are accountable for these human
rights activists that are detained and were being tortured," she
said.
Bahrain has been in turmoil since February last year when
protesters demanding democratic reforms took to the streets
after successful popular revolts in Egypt and Tunisia.
After an initial crackdown that halted protests with Saudi
military help, and the subsequent finding of a rights commission
that thousands of people were arrested and many tortured, unrest
has resumed with regular clashes between protesters and police.
Several foreign journalists hoping to cover Bahrain's
Formula One Grand Prix were stopped at Manama airport last week
and deported as the government tried to limit coverage of unrest
during the motor racing tournament.
Bahrain said in February it would limit tourist visas upon
arrival for some Western nationalities after 12 foreign
activists entered as tourists to join protests, only to be
seized by police and expelled.
The government, dominated by the Sunni Muslim Al Khalifa
family, says the protest movement has Shi'ite Muslim sectarian
motivations and receives support from Iran.
Bahrain witnesses disturbances on a daily basis in Shi'ite
neighbourhoods in which police fire tear gas, sound grenades and
birdshot while youths throw petrol bombs. The turmoil has slowed
the economy as the banking and tourism sectors shrink.
Shi'ites form the majority among Bahrainis, and complain of
political and economic discrimination. The government denies
this and says many Shi'ites hold government positions and help
run the economy.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Writing by
Andrew Hammond; Editing by Mark Heinrich)