By Andrew Hammond
| DUBAI, March 13
DUBAI, March 13 The man who led efforts to
diversify Bahrain's oil-reliant economy has lost his job as head
of the kingdom's top economic policy-making body, further
clouding the future of reforms which have stalled since
anti-government unrest last year.
The state news agency said on Tuesday that Sheikh Mohammed
bin Essa Al Khalifa had left by royal decree his post as chief
of the Economic Development Board to become a political and
economic adviser to Crown Prince Salman.
"Sheikh Mohammed will still be involved very closely," said
a source close to the EDB, a brainchild of the crown prince.
But one observer speculated it could signal the end of the
EDB as the main executive body for economic policy.
The EDB, which has tried to train and employ Bahrainis in a
country where the majority Shi'ite community complains of
economic marginalisation, may be reduced to its former role of
an advisory body.
Bahrain has been in the grip of political conflict over the
past year after Shi'ites, inspired by revolts in Egypt and
Tunisia, led a protest movement for democratic reforms.
The ruling Al Khalifa family crushed the uprising after one
month, as hardliners in government appeared to take the reins
after the crown prince had begun discussions with opposition
parties on political reforms.
Protests and clashes between police and Shi'ite youths
continue daily in the U.S. ally, host to Washington's Fifth
Fleet. The economy has taken a hit, with some banks quitting the
country and the tourism and real estate sector slowing up.
Jasim Husain, a economist from the opposition Wefaq party,
said a change of guard was needed at the organisation.
"There was a need for a new face. I like the idea of
bringing someone with fresh ideas, but it would be better if
it's not someone from the royal family," he said.
"Sheikh Mohammed did a good job in bringing investment to
Bahrain, and he had the right idea on labour reform, but since
the crackdown last year that had not been a priority."
An oil state with dwindling supplies, Bahrain imposes no
personal income tax and many Bahrainis enjoy a high standard of
living, but inequalities have helped to spur discontent.
Some reforms, such as reducing reliance on expatriate
labour, have slowed in the past year as a consequence of a
conflict within government over the political stalemate. The EDB
board had not met in a year because of the crisis.
COMMONER TECHNOCRAT STEPS IN
Recently-appointed Transport Minister Kamal Ahmed will take
over as the EDB's chairman until a replacement is appointed, the
Bahrain News Agency also said.
Ahmed is a former chief operating officer at the EDB whose
recent appointment as transport minister was welcomed by many.
He is viewed as a technocrat commoner in a country where the Al
Khalifa family holds the levers on many areas of public life.
The source close to the EDB said Ahmed's appointment in the
interim was a sign that the policies of Sheikh Mohammed, who
held the job since 2005, would continue.
An observer, who is close to official circles, said the
removal of Sheikh Mohammed signalled the effective downgrading
of the EDB to an advisory body.
He said this made sense because the body had operated as a
quasi-cabinet, but expressed concern over the fate of reforms.
"We cannot have two cabinets. One of them had to go and the
EDB had not functioned for a year," he said, saying that
hardliners in the government could give senior economic and
academic positions to loyalists close to the security apparatus.
"All economic reform projects have been watered down and
merged into the mainstream hardline tendency," he said.
(Writing by Andrew Hammond; editing by David Stamp)