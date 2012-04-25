By Andrew Hammond
DUBAI, April 25 The wife of a jailed Bahraini
activist said on Wednesday she was worried about the fate of her
husband after more than two months of hunger strike but the
Interior Ministry said he was in good health.
Bahrain's interior minister, speaking after weeks of
protests against a Formula One Grand Prix here, described as a
terrorist act an explosion in a village near Manama on Tuesday
night that wounded four policemen. It said security forces had
the right to protect themselves.
Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, one of 14 men in prison for leading an
uprising last year, is serving a life sentence for expressing
support for Bahrain becoming a republic. He has been fasting for
77 days.
Bahrainis won no major concessions on reducing the powers of
the Sunni ruling Al Khalifa family in the protests, but one year
later the uprising has not gone away.
Khawaja's wife, Khadija al-Mousawi, said her husband had
failed to call on Tuesday from the military hospital where he is
being monitored during his hunger strike and she was unable to
obtain any information on his health on Wednesday.
"Something is very wrong," Mousawi said. "He was talking
about accepting death as the path of freedom, he sounded very
weak and tired," she added, referring to her last conversation
with Khawaja on Monday.
The Interior Ministry said however that Khawaja - respected
by international rights groups as a rights defender but seen by
some Bahrainis as a Shi'ite Islamist activist - was fine.
"Abdulhadi al-Khawaja is in good health despite rumours. He
is in hospital receiving full medical care," it said on Twitter.
U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon expressed concern over "continuing
clashes" in Bahrain and called on authorities "to resolve Mr.
Al-Khawaja's case based on due process and humanitarian
considerations without any further delay," his office said.
An appeal trial is under way for the case of Khawaja and 13
others jailed for leading last year's protests, and the next
hearing is next week.
Western allies such as Britain and the United States, whose
Fifth Fleet is moored in Manama, have offered only muted
criticism of Bahrain for fear of alienating a trusted friend as
well as its Saudi neighbour, which fears unrest could spread
amongst Shi'ites in the oil region of its Eastern Province.
ATTACK ON RIOT POLICE
Four policemen were wounded by an explosion in a village
west of Manama on Tuesday night that the government said was a
"terrorist" act after the protests against the Formula One race
held in the Gulf Arab state last week.
Police deploy armoured vehicles, teargas, sound bombs and
birdshot to lock protesters down and prevent a critical mass
from re-forming. The Manama roundabout at the centre of last
year's uprising remains closed under tight security lockdown.
Activists say the death toll has risen to 80 from 35,
including five security personnel, when martial law was lifted
in June. One protester was found dead on a rooftop after a clash
during the Grand Prix.
The government disputes the causes of death and accuses
protesters in villages of being hooligans who try to endanger
police lives with a sectarian agenda to destabilise the country.
"The security forces have the right to defend themselves
within the framework of the law, there are clear degrees to the
use of force," Sheikh Rashed bin Abdullah al-Khalifa, the
interior minister, said in comments carried on the state news
agency BNA.
"Those who claim there is excessive use of force or laxity
by the security forces are working to distort the noble work of
the police."
The Grand Prix gave world media a window on the conflict in
Bahrain despite government hopes that the prestigious motor
racing event would signal that all was back to normal there.
Eurasia Group predicted more violence, saying the recent
clashes had shown the government was unwilling to compromise
with the opposition yet unable to contain unrest.
"This weekend's incidents reinforce our view that Bahrain is
unlikely to regain its position as a stable hub for
international corporations and investors in the region," it said
in a note on Wednesday.
The banking and tourism hub is a shadow of its former self.
Hotels and office space have low occupancy and fewer Saudi
weekend visitors frequent its bars, restaurants and malls. Few
foreign media have correspondents based in the country.
Bahrain sent out requests for proposals to the bond market
this week, government and banking sources said, in an apparent
effort to test whether it could still draw investors into a
potential sale.
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday the small
oil-exporter should find policies that end the social unrest and
restore confidence in its economy.
Bahrain's economic growth slowed to 2.2 percent in 2011,
down from 4.5 percent in the previous year after some businesses
closed and investors withdrew from the country's mutual funds.
"Further measures to diversify the economy, improve the
investment climate, and strengthen the labor market are
essential for sustained growth and employment," the IMF's
executive board annual assessment said.