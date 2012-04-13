April 13 The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled next week, the governing FIA said in a statement on Friday, despite the potential for more anti-government protests like those which forced the cancellation of the race last year.

"Based on the current information the FIA has at this stage, it is satisfied that all the proper security measures are in place for the running of a Formula One World Championship event in Bahrain," said the International Automobile Federation statement.

"Therefore, the FIA confirms that the 2012 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain will go ahead as scheduled."

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Frank Pingue)