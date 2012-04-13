* FIA says Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled
* Ecclestone declares race "200 percent" certain
* Activists say grand prix a "tool of repression"
By Alan Baldwin
SHANGHAI, April 13 Formula One chiefs gave next
week's Bahrain Grand Prix the green light on Friday despite
security concerns and calls from anti-government activists for
the race to be cancelled.
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA)
declared in a statement that the race, cancelled last year after
a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protestors and in doubt
again due to ongoing violence, was on as scheduled.
It said the decision followed regular briefings from senior
diplomats and "independent experts" in the Gulf kingdom.
Formula One's commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone,
mobbed by reporters after a meeting with representatives of the
12 teams at the Chinese Grand Prix, declared the race "200
percent" certain to go ahead.
"All the teams are happy to be there," added the
81-year-old. "There's nothing happening. I know people who live
there and it's all very quiet and peaceful."
He was speaking only hours after an explosion damaged two
cars in Manama. Al Arabiya television said the blast was caused
by a gas container thrown among vehicles on a street.
A home-made bomb wounded seven Bahraini policemen, three
seriously, during a protest near the capital on Monday.
Christian Horner, principal of world champions Red Bull,
side-stepped a question about whether he was happy to go but
said he respected the FIA position.
"I think it's clear. The confusing thing has been
uncertainty so I think for everybody here in the paddock now
it's clear that there will be a race in Bahrain next week," he
told reporters.
The Bahrain International Circuit welcomed the decision and
said it was ready.
"The BIC has been clear throughout recent weeks and months
that the security situation in Bahrain is suitable for the
staging of a major sporting event," it declared in a statement.
"This assessment has been provided by experienced figures,
from both inside and outside the Bahraini government, to motor
racing entities which have travelled to Bahrain to do their own
research."
The timing of the FIA statement, released a day before its
French president Jean Todt is due to arrive at the Shanghai
circuit, was seen as a clear sign of the governing body's
determination to set the agenda.
"Based on the current information the FIA has at this stage,
it is satisfied that all the proper security measures are in
place for the running of a Formula One World Championship event
in Bahrain," the statement said.
"Therefore, the FIA confirms that the 2012 F1 Grand Prix of
Bahrain will go ahead as scheduled."
The race at Sakhir, which brought in more than 100,000
visitors and half a billion dollars in spending when last held
in 2010, will be the fourth round of the 20-race season.
Last year's event was scrapped after an uprising in February
by mostly Shi'ite pro-democracy demonstrators demanding a
greater say in government and better access to jobs and housing.
Bahrain's monarchy quashed the revolt with the help of
security forces from Saudi Arabia, and more then 30 people have
been killed. Some opposition activists have dubbed the race a
"tool of repression".
RATIONAL DECISIONS
Formula One will now be watching to see the response from
Bahrain after Friday prayers, a time when street protests are
often triggered.
Another factor weighing on a tense situation is the health
of jailed rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, on hunger strike
for two months, who was moved to a military hospital this week
with conflicting reports about his condition.
The FIA statement said the governing body had to make
"rational decisions" based on information provided by the
Bahrain authorities and Ecclestone.
Todt, who was supported by Bahrain in his election campaign
and visited the country last November on a "fact-finding
mission" after the calendar was ratified, had made no secret of
his desire for the race to go ahead if conditions allowed.
The race also contributes some $40 million in hosting fees
to Formula One's coffers and Ecclestone told Reuters last month
that the sport would be there "for as long as they want us."
The first country in the Middle East to host a grand prix,
making its debut on the calendar in 2004, Bahrain has
considerable influence in Formula One with a representative on
the FIA's decision-making World Motor Sport Council.
The country's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat also owns a
significant percentage of McLaren Group, whose team are
currently leading the Formula One championship.
Bahrain's Sunni Muslim rulers are eager to bring back the
race as part of their efforts to show progress on reconciliation
and reform with the majority Shi'ite community.
Most Formula One drivers, who will have extra security for
the race, have shied away from voicing opinions on the political
situation but Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber tried to put the
grand prix into perspective.
"Ultimately it's a car race," he said. "There are a hell of
a lot of people in the world who don't have a clue there is a
grand prix in Bahrain next weekend so let's not get too wrapped
up in our own bubble about how important it is."
(Editing by John O'Brien)