DUBAI, June 14 Bahrain's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising key interest rates by 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates.

The key policy interest rate on Bahrain's one-week deposit facility was increased to 1.50 percent from 1.25 percent.

The central bank also decided to increase its overnight deposit rate to 1.25 percent from 1.00 percent, the one-month deposit rate to 2.15 percent from 1.75 percent, and the lending rate to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Mark Heinrich)