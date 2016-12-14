DUBAI Dec 14 The central bank of Bahrain said on Wednesday it was raising the policy interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 25 basis points to 1.00 percent.

The bank also increased three other rates by 25 bps, with its overnight deposit rate rising to 0.75 percent, its one-month deposit rate climbing to 1.50 percent, and its lending rate hitting 2.75 percent.

The announcement came after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)