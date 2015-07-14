DUBAI, July 14 Arcapita, the Bahrain-based
investment management firm, has acquired phase one of Saadiyat
Beach Residences, a residential real estate complex in Abu
Dhabi, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The size of the purchase was not disclosed in the statement
but a source close to the deal said it was around $200 million.
Arcapita bought the asset from Mubadala Development, an Abu
Dhabi state-owned fund with a mandate to develop the emirate's
economy, the statement said.
Phase one includes three low-rise buildings in a gated
community and is under a three-year master lease to Tourism
Development & Investment Co, an Abu Dhabi state-owned investment
fund. It features 285 one- to three-bedroom apartments.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)