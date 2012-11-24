* Bahrain's government invited the experts
* Office of U.N. rights chief says "deeply concerned"
* Bahrain is staunch U.S. ally, bulwark against Iran
DUBAI, Nov 24 U.N. Human Rights Commissioner
Navi Pillay is sending a team of experts to Bahrain next week to
discuss how the Gulf state can improve its rights record amid
concerns over Manama's decision to revoke the nationality of 31
people and ban public protests.
Bahrain's government invited the four experts to assess the
kingdom's need to improve its track record on the issue, the
Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights
(OHCHR) said in a statement late on Friday.
They will focus on the judicial system as well as on
accountability for present and past human rights violations and
follow up on a preliminary mission that took place last
December, it said.
A staunch U.S. ally, Bahrain has come under increasing
Western pressure to implement the recommendations of the Bahrain
Independent Commission of Inquiry (BICI) for police, judicial
and education reform after last year's government crackdown on
pro-democracy protests by majority Shi'ite Muslims.
U.S. officials last week voiced concern that Bahrain's
failure to implement key reforms suggested by the BICI report
was making political dialogue more difficult and widening
divisions in society in a way that might benefit Iran.
"The High Commissioner regretted the decision taken by
Bahraini authorities on 7 November to revoke the nationality of
31 citizens for 'having undermined state security'," the OHCHR
said.
The decision violated the Universal Declaration of Human
Rights which prohibits states from arbitrarily depriving people
of their nationality, it said.
The men include London-based dissidents Saeed al-Shehabi and
Ali Mushaima, the son of jailed opposition leader Hassan
Mushaima, as well as clerics, human rights lawyers and
activists, according to Mohammed al-Mascati, head of the Bahrain
Youth Centre for Human Rights.
The OHCHR said it was also "deeply concerned about the
restrictions on public demonstrations and other public
gatherings" declared on Oct. 30.
Bahrain had said the ban was a temporary step to ensure
public safety and prevent violence.
The ruling Al Khalifa family used martial law and help from
Gulf neighbours to put down an uprising against alleged
discrimination in March last year, but unrest has since resumed
and Shi'ite protesters and police clash almost daily.
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based as a bulwark
against Iran, accuses Tehran of encouraging the unrest and has
promised a tough response as talks with the opposition have
stalled. Iran has denied meddling in Bahrain's affairs.