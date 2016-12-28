DOHA Dec 28 A leading Bahraini activist was
granted bail on Wednesday after months of detention while facing
trail over a series of tweets.
Nabeel Rajab, founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights, said on his Twitter account he had been released after a
court hearing on Wednesday and would appear in court again on
Jan. 23.
There was no immediate comment from Bahraini authorities.
Rajab was arrested in June after he allegedly posted tweets
about the Gulf Arab kingdom's prison system and its involvement
in the war in Yemen.
Rajab played a leading role in Shi'ite Muslim-led
demonstrations in 2011 demanding reforms in the Sunni-ruled Gulf
Arab kingdom.
Bahrain, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is based, quelled
the 2011 protests but has since struggled to resolve a political
deadlock between the government and opposition.
