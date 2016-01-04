DUBAI Jan 4 Bahraini police on Monday fired
tear gas and birdshot at protesters demonstrating against the
execution of a top Shi'ite cleric in neighbouring Saudi Arabia,
witnesses said.
The standoff in the village of al-Daih, west of the capital
Manama, was the latest of several protests which have turned
violent since Saudi Arabia executed Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr on
Saturday, stoking outrage among Shi'ites in Bahrain and
elsewhere in the Middle East.
Several dozen women wearing face veils faced off with police
chanting, "down with the house of Saud" when a group of masked
youths arrived and threw stones and petrol bombs at the
personnel, who responded with tear gas and birdshot.
Nimr's execution has deepened sectarian sensitivities in the
region, and Bahrain on Monday joined Saudi Arabia in cutting
ties with Iran, a mutual foe and the region's preeminent Shi'ite
power, after a mob stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran.
Bahrain has been politically volatile since a 2011 uprising
by the Shi'ite community demanding reforms and a bigger role in
running the Sunni-led country was crushed, partly by military
intervention from Bahrain's Gulf Arab allies including Saudi
Arabia.
(Reporting By Gulf Newsroom; Editing by William Maclean and
Hugh Lawson)