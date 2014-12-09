MANAMA An explosion killed a Bahraini citizen and wounded an expatriate man on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account, in the second fatal attack in the Gulf Arab state in two days.

The ministry called the attack a "terrorist explosion" and said police were on the scene of the blast in the village of Karzakan, southwest of the capital Manama, but gave no further details.

On Monday, a policeman was killed in the village of Damistan, also southwest of Manama, in what the foreign minister described as a "terrorist" attack using a bomb made by Hezbollah.

Political tensions have been running high in Bahrain, which has a Shi'ite majority population but whose rulers are Sunni Muslims, since the opposition boycotted elections last month.

The island kingdom, which is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, was swept by unrest during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings when the majority Shi'ites demanded political reforms.

Gulf leaders meeting in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday are expected to discuss security issues in a region badly shaken by sectarian bloodshed, though the energy-rich Sunni Gulf monarchies have been largely spared.

(Reporting by Farishta Saeed, writing by Noah Browning, Editing by Sami Aboudi and Gareth Jones)