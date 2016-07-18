DUBAI, July 18 U.S. ally Bahrain on Monday
dismissed as "unacceptable interference" statements by Britain
and the United States criticising its decision to dissolve the
main Shi'ite Muslim opposition party on Sunday in a widening
crackdown on dissent.
Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, said that a
court's decision to dissolve the al-Wefaq opposition party,
accused of helping foster violence and terrorism, was "just" and
"transparent", state news agency BNA reported.
"Bahrain expresses its deep regret at the statements from
the British foreign secretary and U.S. State Department and
considers them as unacceptable interference in its internal
affairs," said BNA.
Close ally Britain expressed deep concern at Sunday's ruling
and a statement by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged Bahrain
to guarantee political freedoms for all its citizens.
The State Department said the government's recent steps to
"suppress nonviolent opposition" undermined Bahrain's and the
region's stability, and strained America's partnership with its
Gulf ally.
Bahrain said it wanted to take into account the interests
of its allies and partners to preserve "distinctive and
historical relations" with them.
The Gulf country has a Shi'ite majority but a Sunni
Muslim-led government, mainly drawn from the ruling al-Khalifa
family.
Seen by other Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdoms like Saudi Arabia as
a bulwark against Iranian influence, it put down Arab Spring
protests in 2011.
It drew U.S. and U.N. criticism in June when it moved to
strip a top Shi'ite cleric's citizenship and announced it was
suspending Wefaq and closing its offices and arresting prominent
activist Nabeel Rajab.
The country has been gripped by political tension since
2011, with Shi'ites complaining of discrimination and demanding
reforms that would give them a bigger say in government affairs.
Bahrain denies any discrimination and says a minority
inspired by Iran are trying to foment sectarian unrest in the
kingdom.
