DUBAI May 23 Bahrain's interior ministry said
it had launched a security operation on Tuesday in the home
village of the country's Shi'ite Muslim spiritual leader, the
site of a sit-in encampment of his followers.
The rare incursion into Diraz follows Ayatollah Isa Qassim's
sentencing this week to one year in jail suspended for three
years on charges of corruption.
"The implementation of security operation in Diraz village
began this morning ... to impose security and general order
after the area became a haven for people wanted in security
cases and fugitives from justice," the ministry said on its
official Twitter account.
(Reporting By Noah Browning)