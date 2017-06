DUBAI Bahraini security forces raided the home of the kingdom's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric and arrested a number of individuals inside on Tuesday, an activist and a security official said.

The security official said six people wanted for security offences were arrested. It was no immediately clear whether the cleric, Ayatollah Isa Qassim, was among those detained.

