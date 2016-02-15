WASHINGTON Feb 15 U.S. journalist Anna Day and three members of her camera crew were detained in Bahrain on Sunday and have not been released, Reporters Without Borders said on Monday, urging Bahrain to release the four American citizens "rapidly and without harm."

In a statement, the group described the four as experienced journalists, who had most recently worked on virtual reality documentaries in Egypt and Gaza.

A spokesperson for Day's family rejected any suggestion that the four were involved in any illegal behavior or non-journalistic activities. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)