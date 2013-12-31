MANAMA/DUBAI Dec 31 The Bahraini government
will reassess plans to raise domestic diesel prices from
mid-January, its prime minister told lawmakers on Tuesday after
some boycotted parliament in protest, state news agency BNA
reported.
Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) announced
plans on Dec. 23 to raise the price of diesel from Jan. 15 to
reduce the heavy subsidy burden on state finances.
Several members of parliament boycotted their weekly meeting
on Tuesday morning in protest over a series of planned annual
increases that would have seen diesel prices nearly double over
the next four years.
In response, Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa
visited parliament to tell lawmakers the price hike plan should
be reviewed so parliament could make a final decision on raising
diesel prices as soon as possible, according to BNA.
The International Monetary Fund warned earlier this year
that Bahrain urgently needed to reform its economy to stop its
debt burden becoming unsustainable.
Like other countries in the Gulf, Bahrain heavily subsidises
fuel prices for consumers, despite the pressure on public
finances that this creates.
The current fuel price proposal - which would see diesel
rise by 20 fils to 120 fils ($0.32) per litre on Jan. 15 and hit
180 fils in January 2017 - is intended to reduce government
spending on cheap diesel for all so more scarce government funds
can be better targeted at Bahrainis.
"Subsidisation is an exclusive right to Bahraini citizens,"
state news agency BNA quoted Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid
bin Abdullah Al Khalifa as saying on Monday.
"Due to a delay in reviewing the government subsidisation
schemes, there has been a leak of great amounts of money which
should have rather benefited citizens," he told a joint
parliamentary-government meeting on the planned price rises.
Gulf countries have seen a surge in immigration over the
last 10 years. Immigrants make up around 55 percent of Bahrain's
1.3 million population, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
Government-set cheap fuel prices prevalent across the region
benefit all motorists, regardless of nationality. Gulf
governments spend billions of dollars a year on fuel subsidies,
but Bahrain is less wealthy than most of its neighbours.
Although there is growing recognition of the need to raise
fuel prices to better reflect international market rates, Gulf
governments have become especially wary, in the wake of the Arab
Spring uprisings that began in 2011, of provoking public unrest
among their citizens.
The deputy prime minister said the government and the
Bahraini opposition agree on the importance of redirecting the
subsidies so they exclusively benefit Bahraini citizens.
Because there are two more weekly parliamentary sessions due
to be held before mid-January, it might still be possible for
MPs to approve the plan in time for the Jan. 15 price rise to
come into effect.
