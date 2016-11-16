DUBAI Nov 16 The Kingdom of Bahrain is in talks
with lenders for an Islamic bond, or sukuk, which is expected to
be issued in the first quarter of 2017, banking sources told
Reuters.
No banks have been appointed yet to arrange the debt
transaction, the bankers said on condition of anonymity because
the information has not been made public. The size of the debt
issuance will be a minimum of $500 million, one of the banking
sources said.
Bahrain's Ministry of Finance was not available for
immediate comment.
The Kingdom has some $5 billion-equivalent in debt maturing
in 2017, mostly consisting of short-term local currency treasury
bills. It has no U.S. dollar bond expiring next year, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Bahrain's latest U.S. dollar debt issuance was in October,
when it sold a $2 billion bond comprising a $1 billion sukuk and
a $1 billion conventional bond.
The $1 billion long seven-year sukuk, maturing in February
2024, carries a 5.625 percent coupon rate, while the
conventional bond, with a 12-year maturity period, was issued
with a 7 percent interest rate.
The bonds were arranged by Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.
Bahrain is rated BB by S&P and BB+ by Fitch.
(Editing by Jason Neely)