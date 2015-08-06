DUBAI Aug 6 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 27.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 13.31 million dinars ($35.29 million) in three months to June 30, up from 10.44 million dinars in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

SICO Bahrain forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of 14.1 million dinars.

Batelco's second-quarter revenue was 92.1 million dinars, it said in a statement. This compares with 97.0 million dinars a year ago.

The company made a half-year net profit of 27.54 million dinars, up from 24.90 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2014. It board has also approved paying an interim dividend of 0.010 dinars per share.

($1 = 0.3772 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)