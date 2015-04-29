BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 29 Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) posted a 2 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.
Batelco, whose former chief executive Alan Whelan left in February after less than a year at the helm, made a net profit of 14.2 million dinars in three months to March 31, down from 14.5 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
SICO Bahrain forecast Batelco would make a quarterly profit of 14 million dinars.
Batelco's first-quarter revenue was 93.7 million dinars, down 4 percent year-on-year, it said in a statement.
The former monopoly had turned its earnings around, posting rising profits in four of the previous six quarters since its acquisition of most of the islands division of Cable & Wireless .
Before that deal, Batelco's profits fell in 16 of 18 quarters to the three months ending June 30, 2013. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.