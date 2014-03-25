LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - State-run Bahrain
Telecommunications (Batelco) plans to buy back a third
of outstanding bonds due in 2020, using excess liquidity from a
scrapped acquisition to lower its debt servicing costs.
The company has offered to buy back up to $200 million in
principal amount of its 4.25 percent, $604.4 million guaranteed
notes maturing in 2020, with the price being determined through
a modified Dutch auction process.
The notes rallied by nearly 2 points after the tender was
announced on Monday, with the minimum purchase price set at $970
per $1,000 of principal tendered. The bonds were trading at a
bid price of 98.013 as of 1020 GMT on Tuesday, according to
Tradeweb, up from 96.25 just before the announcement on Monday.
Richard Segal, a fixed-income analyst at Jefferies, said the
deal will be mutually beneficial for the company and
bondholders.
"Investors will gain to the extent they will have liquidity
from the company at a certain price, whereas Batelco could
benefit, albeit slightly, from the opportunity of buying back
the debt at a little below par," Segal wrote in a note to
clients.
"In addition, there will be the conceptual benefit to
bondholders from the signal spare liquidity will be utilised to
reduce gross debt, as opposed to considering other growth
opportunities," he added.
The buy-back is not expected to strain Batelco's liquidity
position, as the company reported cash reserves of 199 million
dinars ($522 million) at the end of 2013, more than double the
99 million dinars held at the end of 2012.
Batelco began buying back its 2020 notes, through which it
originally raised $650 million, in November. The company's
annual results show $39.5 million worth of the notes was bought
back as of Dec. 31.
Batelco reversed its $100 million acquisition of a 25
percent stake in Compagnie Monegasque de Communication from
Cable & Wireless Communications at the end of December, as the
deal ran into regulatory problems.
At the time, Batelco said the two parties agreed to reverse
the sale as CWW did not expect to win the necessary approvals by
April.
Results of the bond tender will be announced on April 1,
with the transaction slated to close on April 4.
Citigroup and Standard Chartered Bank are the dealer
managers on the tender offer.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)