BRIEF-Zhao Dongjun resigns from general manager of Jilin Sino-microelectronics
* Says Zhao Dongjun resigns from general manager of the company
DUBAI Feb 22 Bahrain's Batelco has named Ihab Hinnawi as its acting chief executive after the departure of incumbent Alan Whelan, according to a statement from the state-run telecommunications operator on Sunday.
Hinnawi had been chief executive of Jordan's Umniah, an operator which is 96 percent owned by Batelco, since 2009.
No reason for Whelan's departure was given in the statement. He had only assumed the role in April 2014. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says it forms a business alliance with a Tokyo-based company Live Smart, which is mainly engaged in planning, development, export and import, sales, establishment, construction and maintenance management of electronics products and information related equipment, in IoT area