DUBAI Aug 31 The chief executive of Batelco's domestic unit has resigned, the Bahraini telecom operator said on Sunday.

Rashid Abdulla stepped down after 40 years with the company, according to a company statement. No reason for his resignation was given.

Group chief executive Alan Whelan will run Batelco's home unit until the company appoints a replacement for Abdulla, who became domestic head in 2011.

Whelan was appointed group CEO in April after the resignation of his predecessor, Sheikh Mohamed bin Isa al-Khalifa, nearly a year earlier.

Batelco operates in 16 markets worldwide including Jordan, Kuwait and the Maldives, but Bahrain remains its most important, accounting for 42 percent of revenue and 62 percent of its profit in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Larry King)