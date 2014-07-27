DUBAI, July 27 Bahrain Telecommunications Co
(Batelco) posted a 22.4 percent drop in second-quarter
profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.
The former monopoly, which had reported declining profits in
16 of the previous 19 quarters, made a net profit of 10.4
million dinars ($27.6 million) in the three months to June 30,
down from 13.4 million dinars in the year-earlier period.
Batelco didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters
based its calculations on its first-half financial statement.
The operator said its board was proposing to pay a cash
dividend of 0.01 dinar per share for the period. This is in line
with the amount paid in the corresponding period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini Dinars)
