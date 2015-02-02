MANAMA Feb 2 Bahraini authorities have
suspended a television channel owned by Saudi billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, one day after its launch, following an
interview it broadcast with an aide to a Bahraini opposition
leader.
Alarab channel blamed technical and administrative reasons
for Monday's halt, without giving details. But a Bahraini
newspaper and a source familiar with the matter said the channel
had been suspended for violating media neutrality.
The website of privately-owned Akhbar al-Khaleej newspaper
said the suspension was "related to the failure of those in
charge to abide by the prevailing norms in the Gulf, including
the neutrality of media positions and staying away from anything
that could negatively impact the spirit of Gulf unity".
That appeared to refer to the interview with Marzouq, an
aide to Sheikh Ali Salman, the detained Secretary-General of
Bahrain's main Shi'ite opposition movement. It was broadcast
after the channel officially went on the air on Sunday.
A source familiar with the affairs of the news channel said
Bahraini officials had delivered the suspension order on a visit
to the station over issues of "journalistic neutrality".
A Bahraini official said the suspension had "nothing to do
with the Marzouq interview". The official noted that Alarab had
also broadcast an interview with Information Minister Isa
Abdulrahman later in the day.
Salman, whose arrest provoked a wave of protests in Bahrain
and criticism from the United States, is on trial on charges of
promoting regime change by force, a charge he denies.
A spokesman from the news channel was not available to
comment. But in a brief statement on its Twitter account, Alarab
said: "The channel stopped broadcasting for technical and
administrative reasons. We will come back soon, God willing."
Bahrain's Information Affairs Authority confirmed that it
was working with the Alarab's "management team in order to
swiftly resolve the matter, which is expected to see
broadcasting resume shortly".
Speaking in 2012 in the wake of the Arab Spring revolts
against autocratic rulers in some Arab countries, Prince
Alwaleed told U.S. news network CNN the planned channel was an
attempt to fill "an opening for a more pragmatic and logical
channel that really takes the centre's point of view".
Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, faced protests
in 2011 led by mainly Shi'ite Muslim citizens demanding reforms
and more of a share in the Sunni-led government.
Authorities have quelled the protests but the island kingdom
continues to face protests and attacks using home-made
explosives from time to time.
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing
by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)