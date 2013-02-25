DUBAI Feb 25 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
barred entry to an academic from a top British university due to
concerns about possible disruption to Bahrain's efforts to end
political turmoil, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
The UAE, a regional business hub and oil exporter, has not
witnessed the turmoil that has ousted autocratic Arab rulers
elsewhere, but analysts and diplomats say the U.S. ally is
determined to prevent instability spreading to its turf.
The London School of Economics (LSE) cancelled a conference
on the Arab Spring it had been due to hold in the UAE on Feb.
24, blaming "restrictions imposed on the intellectual content of
the event that threatened academic freedom".
It did not elaborate, but an LSE lecturer, Kristian Coates
Ulrichsen, said he had been barred entry to the UAE on his
arrival in Dubai on Feb. 22 to participate in the event, called
'The Middle East: Transition in the Arab World'.
In an unusual statement explaining the exclusion of the
lecturer, the Foreign Ministry said the UAE was a strong
supporter of efforts by the Bahrain government and the
opposition to resolve matters through peaceful dialogue.
"Dr Coates Ulrichsen has consistently propagated views
de-legitimising the Bahraini monarchy," it said.
"The UAE took the view that at this extremely sensitive
juncture in Bahrain's national dialogue it would be unhelpful to
allow non-constructive views on the situation in Bahrain to be
expressed from within another GCC state."
Bahrain still sees almost daily protests two years after the
start of a pro-democracy uprising, which has put the kingdom on
the front line of a region-wide tussle for influence between
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Arab states such as Saudi Arabia.
Bahrain's opposition and government resumed reconciliation
talks on Feb. 10 for the first time since July 2011. Majority
Shi'ite Muslims are demanding an end to the Sunni monarchy's
political domination and full powers for parliament.
Ulrichsen, who has written critically about the Bahraini
government's response to mass protests that erupted in early
2011, could not immediately be contacted for comment. But
speaking to Reuters on Feb. 23, Ulrichsen said UAE authorities
had instructed conference organisers to cut any discussion of
Bahrain from the programme.
The UAE said it supported the academic excellence of both
the LSE and its conference co-host, the American University of
Sharjah, but added that "in this very specific case, it was
important to avoid disruption at a difficult point in Bahrain's
national dialogue process which we fully support".
Over the past year the UAE has shown little tolerance of
home-grown dissent, detaining dozens of Islamists who the
authorities say are plotting to overthrow the government. It has
also closed the local offices of several foreign research
institutions and think tanks.
