By Yara Bayoumy
| MANAMA, April 14
MANAMA, April 14 On the wall of a home in the
Bahraini village of al-Aali, 20-year-old Hassan peered through a
black balaclava to admire his latest artwork: a circle around
the phrase F1 crossed out in red spray paint.
The sentiment is shared by many Bahraini Shi'ites - the
majority in this Sunni-ruled kingdom - who say the Formula One
Grand Prix race Bahrain will host April 19-21 should be
cancelled, as it was in 2011 when authorities crushed
pro-democracy protests inspired by the 'Arab Spring'. Two years
on daily clashes still erupt, largely unnoticed outside the
region.
The race will once again draw international attention to
Bahrain. The 2012 meeting was accompanied by nightly skirmishes
between protesters and security forces. This year, says Formula
One boss Bernie Ecclestone, the signs are that tensions in the
kingdom have eased and the risk of protests has diminished.
That's a view opposition activists reject.
"Of course we're against it," said Amani Ali, a 22-year-old
university student dressed in the black garb typical of
conservative Shi'ite women, standing a few metres from Hassan at
the first of a series of opposition-organised marches.
"The race brings money to the regime, which they use to buy
weapons and attack us."
Many of the companies who help to finance Formula One are
limiting their sponsorship involvement, although the firms,
including Vodafone and Diageo, say the reasons are operational,
not political. Formula One makes most of its
money from hosting fees paid by race venues and from television
rights. Bahrain pays an estimated $40 million annually to be
part of the 19-race calendar.
Home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, Bahrain has faced
unrest since pro-democracy protests broke out in February 2011,
pitting a Shi'ite-dominated opposition against the minority
Sunni-led government, led by the Al Khalifa family.
The protest was crushed, dozens of people were killed and
authorities razed "Pearl Square" where mostly Shi'ite
demonstrators camped out in central Manama in 2011.
Now weekly sessions of a reconciliation effort between
government and opposition known as the "national dialogue" take
place outside Manama. But daily confrontations between
stone-and-petrol-bomb throwing youths and birdshot-and-teargas
firing police reflect a bitter political atmosphere.
WATCHED BY MILLIONS
Watched by millions around the world, the Grand Prix is the
biggest sporting event hosted by Bahrain and authorities are
eager to showcase Bahrain in its best light.
The protesters know the race will not be cancelled. They
feel there is an opportunity to use the media spotlight to
highlight what they say are injustices still being committed
against them.
The Shi'ite majority complain of discrimination in jobs and
government while their loyalty in turn is questioned by members
of Bahrain's Sunni ruling family, bound by historical and
marriage ties to neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
For the most part, the opposition feels the West and
friendly Sunni-ruled Arab states are ignoring their plight, as
more horrific headlines from the civil war in Syria and Egypt's
major economic problems dominate media coverage.
"People are getting killed. They (the government) wants to
show that there's nothing wrong in Bahrain," said Hassan, at the
same protest in al-Aali in which thousands were calling for
greater freedoms and for the downfall of the king.
A drive through the capital Manama and nearby rich suburbs
showcase multi-lane highways, glittering five-star hotels,
business towers and billboards advertising concerts.
It is impossible to ignore the omnipresent pictures of the
top three royal figures: King Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, Prime
Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa and Crown Prince
Salman al-Khalifa plastered on malls, schools and billboards
across the city.
But a few minutes drive into poorer Shi'ite villages, and
the skyscrapers are replaced by simple homes, many displaying
graffiti that says "Down with Hamad", "The people want the
downfall of the regime", and "Death to the Al Khalifa family".
"NOT A COUNTRY IN CRISIS"
National dialogue talks that began in February have been in
deadlock as both sides accuse each other of intransigence.
The tensions reflect the sectarian faultline in which
Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are vying for influence in a
region where traditional alliances are being recalibrated in the
aftermath of the Arab Spring.
The government denies opposition allegations of arbitrary
arrests and abuse by security forces.
Last month, Hussein, a protest leader, said a group of men
accosted him as he drove in his car late at night, and beat him.
"They told me say 'Long live the King'," he said. The men
asked him if he participated in protests to which he replied
that he joined government authorised ones. The men forced him to
strip to his underwear and asked him the same question to which
he gave the same reply. They then stripped him completely and
asked him whether he would join protests, to which he replied
no. "This time we'll let you go," he said the men told him.
Information Minister Samira Rajab denied security forces
would have carried out such an action.
On many evenings youths block roads with palm tree trunks
and couches, burn tyres and throw petrol bombs and iron rods at
police forces who fire teargas and bird shot bullets.
Against the backdrop of low-grade violence, Western
diplomats acknowledge the challenge posed to the dialogue talks
but hope they will eventually progress.
"There's a lot of mutual suspicion and they have to get
through that," said a Western diplomat in Manama."But both sides
recognise that 'We need a dialogue'. I'm reasonably confident
that this dialogue will yield positive results. This is not a
country in crisis, not a country on fire."
(additional reporting by Keith Weir; editing by William Maclean
and Janet McBride)