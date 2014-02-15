(Corrects location of Budaiya highway)
* Huge crowds turn out in one of biggest rallies since 2011
* Policeman dies from wounds sustained in bomb blast
* Bahrain mired in conflict three years after uprising
* Crown Prince tries to rescue stalled dialogue
By Farishta Saeed
MANAMA, Feb 15 Tens of thousands of Bahrainis
joined a peaceful demonstration on Saturday to mark the third
anniversary of an abortive pro-democracy uprising led by
majority Shi'ite Muslims.
The rally organised by the kingdom's main opposition
al-Wefaq movement was one of the biggest staged since 2011.
Vast crowds of men, women and children took to the streets of
the small Gulf Arab nation calling for democracy, political
reform and the release of political prisoners, witnesses said.
"We will not stop until we achieve our demands," protesters
shouted. "Shi'ites and Sunnis, we all love this country."
Police could not be seen at the rally on Budaiya Highway,
which links the capital Manama to the northwestern town of
Budaiya, witnesses said. No clashes were reported.
The Interior Ministry said a policeman had died after being
wounded by a "terrorist" blast on Friday. Three other policemen
were wounded the same day, while 26 people had been arrested.
"Some villages saw rioting, vandalism and the targeting of
policemen," the ministry said, referring to Friday's unrest.
Bahrain, with Saudi help, crushed the demonstrations that
began on Feb. 14, 2011 inspired by Arab uprisings elsewhere, but
has yet to resolve the conflict between majority Shi'ites and
the Sunni-led monarchy they accuse of oppressing them.
The ruling family has launched a third round of dialogue
with its opponents, but no political agreement is in sight.
The Bahraini authorities, along with their Saudi backers,
view Shi'ite demands for political reform as Iranian-inspired
subversion. Their handling of the unrest has embarrassed the
United States, which has had to balance its support for an ally
that hosts its Fifth Fleet against human rights concerns.
"Three years since the start of the protests, we have seen
no peace," said a 34-year-old clerk in Saar village who gave his
name only as Abu Ali. "Every day...youngsters go out and burn
tyres on the roads and the police attack them with teargas."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was concerned
about reports of clashes between demonstrators and security
forces on Friday, and urged the authorities to act in strict
accordance with their international human rights obligations.
"UNPROVOKED ATTACKS"
In response, the Interior Ministry said the constitution
guaranteed the right to peaceful protest and assembly and that
numerous peaceful rallies and protests had taken place in the
past week without police interference, but added:
"Over the past two days there have been a series of
unprovoked attacks on police by groups who use urban guerrilla
warfare tactics. This includes the use of deadly homemade
weapons and the detonation of two bombs... When they
use force it is done in a proportionate and necessary manner."
Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, a relative
moderate in the Sunni al-Khalifa family that has ruled Bahrain
for more than 200 years, stepped in last month to try to revive
a dialogue that the opposition had boycotted for four months.
Royal Court Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa has
since met opposition leaders and other figures, but formal talks
have yet to resume and the two sides still seem far apart.
The opposition had boycotted the talks after the government
investigated at least two of its leaders on incitement charges.
Concern is rising that young Shi'ites will resort more and
more to violent militancy if mainstream opposition leaders fail
to advance a political settlement that would give Shi'ites a
bigger say in government and improve living conditions.
A tiny Gulf archipelago of 1.7 million people, Bahrain has
been in turmoil since the original revolt. The government says
it has implemented some reforms recommended by international
investigators and that it is willing to discuss further demands.
Shi'ites want wider-ranging democratisation, entailing
cabinets chosen by an elected parliament rather than appointed
exclusively by the king. They also call for an end to alleged
discrimination in jobs, housing and other benefits. The
government denies any policy of marginalising Shi'ites.
